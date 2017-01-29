BEEF: Azealia Banks Tried to Explain How Dumb Rihanna Is… Of Course the Navy Roasted TF Out of Her

BEEF: Azalea Banks hopped in the kitchen to make Rihanna some chicken nuggets with her side boob on fleek
On Sunday morning, Azealia Banks woke up to do what she does best: start beef with people who make a lot more money than she does.
Today’s victim of Banks’ ignorance was none other than the Bajan Queen, Rihanna.
Banks called Rihanna out over Rihanna’s tweets concerning Trump’s Muslim ban.
Disgusted! The news is devastating! America is being ruined right before our eyes! What an immoral pig you have to be to implement such BS!!
— Rihanna (@rihanna) January 29, 2017
Azealia snapped back on Instagram, condemning Rihanna and other celebrities for using their influence to “stir the public” and for chastising the president.
You don’t get to show up in another man’s country, kill his young , his wives, ruin his home and think a peace talk Is going to be the end of it. ITS NOT. There’s absolutely no way to end this war but to finish it ourselves. It’s TERRIBLE, do I agree with it , NO, do I personally like what’s happening , NO! But I can say that as an American who enjoys her safety and overall ability to maintain a certain level of ignorance as pertains to the world outside of our borders , I am 100% shook about open borders and would be reallllllllllllly scared for my self and my family if any parts of that war began to become real on this soil. I like my life the way it is. IM JUST A YOUNG FEMALE RAPPER TRYING TO MAKE MY PAY, I personally didn’t sign up for any of this extra shit and I refuse to involve myself in matters that don’t have anything to do with the African American populace. This is an extension of the crusades , I was in west Africa killing chickens and being primitive while y’all was over there arguing about who the savior is. Please miss me with all of this shit. Pass me a chicken and leave me the fuck alone !
Rihanna decided to subtly reply back, posting a photo on her own Instagram with the caption “The face you make when you a immigrant,” and adding “#stayawayfromthechickens #iheartnuggets #saveourhens,” referencing Azealia‘s alleged chicken sacrificing. The feud continued, as the pair shared several more interactions including Azealia calling out Rihanna‘s upbringing playing “soccer in a dirt field” to which Rihanna replied with a video playing soccer with some children from Northern Malawi.
Today's lit af! Played soccer on a dirt field with the most beautiful kids in Mchingi, Northern Malawi #CLF #GC #GPE pic.twitter.com/MDBkE4jMop
— Rihanna (@rihanna) January 29, 2017
