Black Twitter Reacts to Yahoo Finance’s #NiggerNavy Mistake Tweet

A social media administrator at Yahoo Finance probably lost his or her job last night.

The news site’s Twitter account shared an inconspicuous news story Thursday evening about President-elect Donald Trump wanting to expand the U.S. navy — but a misplaced “n” in the tweet’s caption turned the whole thing on its head in a disastrous manner.

“Trump wants a much n—-r navy: Here’s how much it’ll cost,” the cringeworthy caption read.

They left it up for 20 minutes — wayyy too long.

Here’s what happened when Black Twitter saw it:

