Broadway Actor Assaulted by Nevada Woman, Who Called Him N-Word Repeatedly (Video)

While in Nevada on tour with “Motown the Musical,” Elijah Ahmad Lewis says he was assaulted and verbally abused by a white woman while he innocently walked down the street.

In a video message Lewis shared on YouTube, he explains he was getting a sandwich before sound check for the show, when a white woman he had never met before started hurling racial slurs at him. As he pulled out his cell phone to record her, she charged him and began attacking him physically.

