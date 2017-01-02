Chef Says Billionaire’s Ex-Wife Instructed Him to Cook ‘Black People Food’

A Nevada chef is suing a wealthy philanthropist after she allegedly instructed him to cook “Black people food” for her guests.

Daily Mail reports:

The ex-wife of a billionaire told a chef to cook her guests “Black people food” at her $2,000 a night ranch and horse sanctuary, court paper have revealed.

Madeleine Pickens, who recently divorced Texas oil tycoon T. Boone Pickens, is accused of telling former chef Armand Appling not to serve “white people food” at her Mustang Wild Horse Eco-Resort in Nevada.

Appling claims he was fired in 2014 for complaining about working in a hostile work environment and has now filed a federal lawsuit accusing her of racial discrimination.

He accuses the wealthy philanthropist of telling him fried chicken, BBQ ribs and corn bread would be the perfect meal for the tourists who pay more than $2,000 per night to stay at the plush resort.

He says Pickens’ stereotypical references were commonplace at the Elko County ranch in Nevada, close to the border with Utah.

Appling, who is African American, also alleges that Pickens, who is white, instructed him to terminate two other Black kitchen staffers — one she referred to as her “bull” or “ox” and another who had “too much personality.”

He says she told him they didn’t “look like people we have working at the country club” and didn’t “fit the image” of the staff she wanted at the ranch.

However, Pickens’ lawyers argue that even if all the allegations are true, none of her comments were racially motivated.

At worst, Pickens’ remarks “reflect a non-racial personality conflict and amount to discourtesy, rudeness or lack of sensitivity,” they wrote in recent court filings.

“It takes a lot to prove these allegations,” Judge Du told California attorney Willie Williams on Thursday.

Du agreed with Pickens’ lawyer, Dora Lane of Reno, that the only comment that specifically referred to race was the reference to” Black people food.”

Lane said categorizing foods by ethnicity is commonplace in the restaurant industry. Some restaurants serve Mexican food, others Chinese or Thai food, she said.