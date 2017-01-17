HomeIn The NewsChilling Surveillance Video Shows Woman Being Abducted From A Cleveland Convenience [VIDEO] Chilling Surveillance Video Shows Woman Being Abducted From A Cleveland Convenience [VIDEO] Latetha In The News No Comments A woman was abducted Thursday from a Cleveland convenience store, police said. Cleveland police are still searching for the woman. A very chilling surveillance video has been released showing the incident in full detail. Watch The Video On Page 2 1 2Next Related Posts Teacher Beats Up Student Who Owed Him Money for Weed Kissy Denise September 24, 2016 College Student Gave Birth in Her Dorm Room, Then Threw Her Son in a Dumpster ALIVE! Latetha November 10, 2016 Mother Of 8 Found Dead In Her Jail Cell After Being Arrested For Stealing Crab Legs Latetha July 28, 2015 3 People Dead, 9 Shot at Fort Lauderdale Airport Kissy Denise January 6, 2017 About The Author Latetha The One Who Controls The Internet. Comments