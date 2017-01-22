Chrisette Michele’s Fiance Goes After Spike Lee For Dissing Her

R&B singer Chrisette Michele has been receiving backlash every since news broke that she was performing at Donald Trump’s Inauguration.

Chrisette posted an open letter on Twitter explaining her decision to perform.

She still went through with the performance on Friday night and got dragged some more.

Spike Lee dissed Chrisette and said her was using her song ‘Black Magic‘ for his new Netflix series but has had a change of heart.

Chrisette is pissed with Spike and got her fiance to go after him today for embarrassing her.

