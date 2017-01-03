HomeCelebritiesCONGRATS! Janet Jackson and husband Wissam Al Mana Welcomed Their First Child Today CONGRATS! Janet Jackson and husband Wissam Al Mana Welcomed Their First Child Today Latetha Celebrities No Comments It’s a boy! Janet Jackson and husband Wissam Al Mana welcomed their first child, a son, on Tuesday, Jan. 3, her rep confirms to PEOPLE exclusively. Read More On Page 2 1 2Next Related Posts The Game & Actress Zulay Henao Gift Single Mothers with Free Groceries for a Month Kissy Denise July 21, 2016 Kim Kardashian Stalking Beyonce to be in her Wedding?? Latetha April 13, 2014 UH OH: T.I.’s Alleged Side Chick Ana Montana Is Pregnant! [Video] Tren September 27, 2016 Cute: Amber Rose & Wiz Khalifa Arrive at Son Sebastian’s Birthday Party in the Park [Photos] Kissy Denise February 22, 2016 About The Author Latetha The One Who Controls The Internet. Comments