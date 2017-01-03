Now Trending:
advertisement
Home
CONGRATS! Janet Jackson and husband Wissam Al Mana Welcomed Their First Child Today

CONGRATS! Janet Jackson and husband Wissam Al Mana Welcomed Their First Child Today

Celebrities No Comments

PhotoGrid_1483480685264

It’s a boy!

Janet Jackson and husband Wissam Al Mana welcomed their first child, a son, on Tuesday, Jan. 3, her rep confirms to PEOPLE exclusively.

Read More On Page 2

Related Posts

About The Author

Latetha

The One Who Controls The Internet.

Comments

error: Content is protected !!