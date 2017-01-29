Congrats! Viola Davis Wins Sag Award for Best Supporting Actress in ‘Fences’ [Video]

Viola Davis is single handedly changing the way Hollywood works for black women.

The 51-year-old actress scores top roles and continues to be the queen of the awards season. She took home the SAG Award for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role for “Fences” at tonight’s awards ceremony in Hollywood.

During her powerful speech the veteran actress thanked Fences writer August Wilson for putting the struggles of regular African-American people during the Civil Rights Movement.

She added: ‘We deserve to be in the canon and at the center of any narrative out there.’

This marks Viola’s fifth SAG Award win. She previously won for 2011’s The Help and twice for her role as law professor Annalise Keating on ABC’s How to Get Away with Murder.

Congrats!