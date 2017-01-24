SAGINAW, Michigan — After being in jail for nine years, Demarlon Thomas was free at last, thanks to a pardon from President Barack Obama.

But his freedom was short lived, as Thomas was shot and killed in an execution style murder at a federal half way house.

On Jan. 23 at approximately 9:40 p.m., two masked men carrying assault rifles burst into the Bannum Place Federal Corrections Halfway House located at 2200 Norman Street.

While one gunman held 23 other people hostage at gunpoint, his cohort shot and killed Demarlon Thomas, 31.

Police described the slaying as an “execution.” Thomas died at the scene.

