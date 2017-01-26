Now Trending:
Detroit Man Executed in Front of School While Dropping Off His 5-Year-Old Son [Video]

Keenan Beard

When you have kids, you must separate yourself from the streets.

Detroit, Michigan – A  man was killed after dropping his son off at Mark Twain Elementary School Wednesday. Police believe he knew his killer, and say this isn’t the first time the victim was targeted.

Investigators say 28-year-old Keenan Beard took his 5-year-old son into the school on Fort Street at about 8:10 a.m., and when he got back into his car, a backseat passenger shot him in the head, then took off running.

“He was wearing a bright orange hoodie, was 5 feet 8 inches tall, 180 pounds, African-American, medium complected,” Detroit Police Chief James Craig said. “That’s all we know now. We have our canine out in the area.”

