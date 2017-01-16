Donald Trump Voters Are Outraged That He’s Trying to Repeal ObamaCare

Talking about shooting your own self in the foot! That’s exactly what some Donald Trump voters did.

Trump’s plan to repeal Obamacare has proven to be a Catch 22 for him and his Republican allies. The reason? Well, despite all the negative propaganda disseminated by the GOP and Fox News, the Affordable Care Act is popular — not just with President Obama’s supporters, but with many of Donald Trump’s as well. And they really don’t want it repealed.

FYI For all the Trump voters out there: Obama care and the ACA are Exactly the same thing. So keep pushing for repeal of Obama care idiots!! — Elizabeth #DemForce (@egregory962) January 16, 2017

