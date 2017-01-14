Woman Kills Her 9-Year-Old Daughter so She Wouldn’t Have to Return the Child to Her Father

Fort Lauderdale, Florida – A retired Marine killed her young daughter and then herself Monday night in an apparent murder-suicide, hours before the girl was scheduled to fly home to her father.

On Tuesday, Ericka Joseph, 46, was found dead along with her 9-year-old daughter, Akili Joseph, in Joseph’s home.

According to authorities, Joseph was divorced from Akili’s father, and though they shared custody of the child, Akili spent the majority of her time with her dad in Bogota, Colombia. She was visiting Florida for the holidays, police said. She was scheduled to fly back to South America with her father (a retired Marine), on Tuesday morning.

