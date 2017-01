Actor and comedian Ricky Harris’ funeral was today. He passed away from heart failure last week.

Apparently, his going away celebration wasn’t as peaceful as it should’ve been.

A fight broke out involving Snoop Dogg’s security team.

Sherri Shepherd, who attended the service, posted a video on Instagram explaining the ordeal.

According to Shepherd, a guy stood up in the middle of the service and started yelling, until Snoop’s security intervened.

View The Video On Page 2