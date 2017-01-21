Gabrielle Union Responds to Dwyane Wade Not Making the All-Star Line-Up

The popularity of Dwyane Wade of the Chicago Bulls has decreased substantially over the past few years.

For the second year in a row, he didn’t make the All-Star starting line-up.

His teammate Jimmy Bulter did.

In his third straight All-Star selection, Butler joins the Cavaliers’ LeBron James and Kyrie Irving, the Bucks’ Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Raptors’ DeMar DeRozan as Eastern Conference starters for the Feb. 19 game in New Orleans.

The Western Conference starters are the Warriors’ Stephen Curry and Kevin Durant, the Rockets’ James Harden, the Spurs’ Kawhi Leonard and the Pelicans’ Anthony Davis.

Wade’s wife, Gabrielle Union, posted a response on her Instagram after it was revealed Dwyane didn’t make the line-up.

