Woman lost her $75,000 Corrections Officer job cause she wanted to moonlight as a backpage prostitute

New York correction department employee Geliesha Smith, 26, was arrested at a Brooklyn motel on Friday night after allegedly offering to have sex for $120 with an undercover cop

I guess they moved to a new section of the site….

While most women in the life are struggling and simply trying to live and pay bills, a NYC correction’s officer was nothing like them.

Geliesha Smith lived a good lifestyle afforded to her by her $75,000 government job. But that wasn’t enough for her. Geliesha risked everything, just to end up with nothing.

On Thursday, Smith, A New York correction department employee was arrested in a sting operation for allegedly moonlighting as a prostitute.

Smith, 26, was arrested at a Brooklyn motel on Friday night after allegedly offering to have sex with an undercover police officer for $120.

