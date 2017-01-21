And Here We Go: Chrisette Michele Loses NetFlix Deal After Performing at T-Rump’s Inauguration

And so it begins… the backlash on artists who said “Yes” to performing at Donald Trump’s inauguration.

While social media hit artists such as Chrisette Michele with its own brand of memes and backflash, other forms of payback began, and that’s hitting the pocketbook.

It’s being reported today that Michele has been dropped from Spike Lee’s project – “She’s Gotta Have It” – on Netflix. An article in Digital MusicNews.com also claims there will be more backlash, especially against Black artists who chose to take the money instead of refusing T-Rump’s people.

A new (unconfirmed) report says Chrisette Michele was being paid (rumors are as high at $750,000 while it may have been more like $250,000) to play at the Donald Trump Inaugural Ball. The singer didn’t appear at the “Make America Great Again” concert on Thursday night. But it’s now confirmed she played the private Liberty Ball, one of three special events surrounding the Inauguration.

Separately, it also appears that Michele was slated to appear alongside an R&B group that fell apart due to cancellations.

Jennifer Holliday cancelled her Trump Inauguration gig after 24 hours. Even the B Street Band, a Bruce Springsteen cover group, canceled under extreme pressure from fans.

Chrisette Michele, a late-stage addition, decided not to back out. Now, the talented Grammy-winning artist is feeling exactly what that means for her career.

According to information confirmed Thursday night, director Spike Lee has removed Chrisette Michele’s song from his upcoming Netflix remake of “She’s Gotta Have It.”

Here’s Spike Lee’s irate Instagram blast on the matter:

“Good Morning Folks. I Wuz Sorry To Read That ‘Sistuh Girl’ Is Singin’ At DT’s Inauguration (And To Use His Fav Word-SAD),” Lee wrote on Instagram. “I Wuz Thinkin’ ’bout Using Chrisette’s Song- BLACK GIRL MAGIC In My Netflix Series SHE’S GOTTA HAVE IT…. NOT ANYMORE. And Dat’s Da Truth, Ruth.”

As for the Trump performance, the gig was first disclosed on Thursday. That is, less than 24 hours before the starting bell. According to rumors, that was intentional, with multiple artists kept under wraps to avoid last-second cancellations. Sam Moore of soul legends Sam & Dave, who just completed his Trump performance on Thursday evening, may also have given similar treatment.

But despite the late-stage announcement, Michele fans were overwhelmingly vocal and irate. After disclosing the gig, rumors circulated that the singer was paid $750,000 to play the show (her manager hasn’t responded to DMN). In Chrisette Michele’s private Twitter hell, the singer was accosted of selling out, supporting a racist and dishonoring Black history.