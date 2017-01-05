Gospel Singer James Fortune Hit By a Drunk Driver on Way to Church Last Night

Gospel singer James Fortune, who made headlines last year for abusing his wife Cheryl Fortune, was in a car accident last night.

According to CBN, there are multiple calls on social media for people to pray for Gospel recording artist James Fortune. And I am certainly adding my prayers to the chorus of believers who are praying for his healing after being hit by a drunk driver in a four-car accident Wednesday night.

Fortune was headed to church at the time of the crash.

His team posted messages on Twitter, Instagram and Facbook to let everyone know that God spared his life. But his camp also asked for prayers for a speedy recovery.

