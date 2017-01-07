Grandmother Takes Newborn Back to the Hospital to Be Swapped Because the Baby Was Too Ugly to Be Related to Her

When your bloodline is royal, and you expect all of your grandkids to have good looks.

Mirror reports:

A grandma took her newborn grandson back to the clinic where he was born and accused staff of swapping him for another child – because she thought he was too ugly.

The woman, who was not named in reports, marched back into the clinic in the city of Santa Marta, in the northern Colombian department of Magdalena, with the boy and his mother in tow.

She demanded the tot be swapped back but was told that there had been no swap, and that only one baby boy had been born in the clinic on the day in question.

Carlos Pallares, health secretary on Santa Marta’s city council, said: “The grandmother was not very happy.

