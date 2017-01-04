Hit Her Where It Hurts: Texas Southern University Dropped Kim Burrell’s Radio Show

Gay people are taking over for the 99 and the 2000… I promise it’s not a good idea to cross them.

Kim Burrell probably thought she was doing a good thing by preaching against homosexuality and lesbianism. I mean, isn’t that the Godly thing to do???

But after Burrell’s sermon at a Houston church referring to gays and lesbians as “perverted” creatures went viral, the gay community is hitting Burrell where it hurts… in her pocketbook.

As if being cancelled off the wonderful “Ellen Degeneres” show isn’t enough, Texas Southern University just announced that it’ll no longer be airing “Bridging the Gap with Kim Burrell” in their programming lineup.

“’The Kim Burrell Show’ is no longer airing as part of KTSU radio programming,” TSU said in a statement.

Burrell debuted the show on the KTSU network back in June.

KTSU’s website describes the show as:

“Burrell’s first venture as a radio host. She plans to give her fans and new listeners a mix of encouragement and entertainment. Bridging the Gap will feature special segments, including You Thought It, I Said It, Losing My Religion and Summary of Hope. The weekly show will also feature special guest appearances from music artists in jazz, R&B and Gospel.”

Lawd! She would have been better off preaching about beans, greens, tomatoes and potatoes.

As a Christian who read the bible a few times, God speaks about so many sins… I will never understand why preachers choose to bash gays, out of all sins… Moreso, anyone who has been around a few gay people know that they were born that way. Most don’t choose it…