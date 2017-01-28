Husband Explains Why He Pays His Wife $80 Everytime She Gives Him Oral

Husband wrote:

My wife lost her job last year and has had trouble finding a new one. She’s a qualified accountant, and with the banks in the state that we’re in, there’s been no sign of a job in the horizon since her layoff.

She’s getting so desperate she has even tried applying for retail jobs, applying to places like Wal-mart etc, but she’s overqualified for everything she applies for. This has put a bit of a strain on our relationship with only one wage coming in, but I get a decent wage, and we’ve managed to get through it better than expected.

I’ve been paying all the bills, rent, food, heating, health care, car, etc from my wage, and we save a bit of money on childcare now she’s there to drop them off and pick them up again from school, and I give her whatever money she needs to get things in for the kids and whatever’s needed for the house. But she feels really bad about asking for any money for herself, and she’s proud that way.

