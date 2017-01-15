Jackie Christie’s Daughter Chantel Gave Birth to Her First Baby

Chantel Christie, daughter of Jackie and Doug Christie, gave birth to her little bundle of joy and took to Instagram to make the announcement.

Chantel wrote, “My Angel on Earth.. Better than anything I ever could’ve imagined. You are perfection personified. So thankful God chose me to be your Mommy. I love you, Stinky”

The new mom didn’t confirm the baby’s sex, but the pink blanket suggests a girl.

Chantel appeared on Season 2 of” Basketball Wives LA.” This season we may get to see Jackie in grandmommy mode.