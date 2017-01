We witnessed Janet Jackson convert to Islam and start wearing Muslim hijabs after marrying Qatari billionaire Wissam Eissa Al Mana, 42, and becoming pregnant, but recently something changed.

Just three weeks after giving birth to a healthy baby boy she named, Eissa Al Mana, Janet was spotted out without her hijab or wedding ring.. Instead, Janet rocked a warm mink shawl.

And it looks like Janet posed for the photos..

