Gang Member Pleads Not Guilty to Murdering His cousin and Wife, and Leaving Their Bodies in Rental Car

It’s a cold world. Last year we told you about the murder of a couple that was found dead in their rental car. Now after a year, police arrested a suspect.

The Chronicle reports:

ELYRIA, OHIO — Jocquez Ross told the family of the couple he’s charged with killing last year that he’s innocent while he was in court for his arraignment Thursday.

“He looked me in the face and said he didn’t do it, and I’m telling him not to say nothing to me,” said Loretta Lewis, the mother of Michael Lewis, 32 after the hearing where Ross pleaded not guilty to aggravated murder and other charges. If convicted, Ross could face the death penalty.

Ross, 27, is accused of shooting Michael Lewis and his wife, Fannie Lewis, 22, in their rented Chevrolet Traverse on Fox Hill Lane on Jan. 31. Elyria police responding to reports of gunshots found the couple both dead of gunshot wounds.

Loretta Lewis said that Ross was her son’s cousin and had been to her house in the past.

