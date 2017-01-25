HomeCelebritiesJoseline Hernandez Spilled Some Tea About Kirk Frost’s Baby Mama On ‘The Real’ Today [Video] Joseline Hernandez Spilled Some Tea About Kirk Frost’s Baby Mama On ‘The Real’ Today [Video] Latetha Celebrities No Comments Joseline Hernandez decided to drop some bombs on “The Real” today. She discussed the latest baby mama drama about her “Love & Hip-Hop: Atlanta” co-stars, Kirk Frost and Rasheeda. View The Video On Page 2 1 2Next Related Posts Blac Chyna Takes a Paternity Test After Rob Kardashian Accuses Her of Cheating With Tyga [Video] Tren September 12, 2016 New Accuser Proves Chris Brown Laid His Hands On Her.. [Graphic Photos] Tren September 21, 2015 Man Meets Woman Online, Sets Up A Date At The WaffleHouse, Then Shoots Her In The Face And Steals Her Jeep On The Way To A Hotel Latetha January 12, 2015 Jhene Aiko Claims Ex Dot Da Genius Was Abusive & On Drugs “I Never Cheated!” Tren August 14, 2016 About The Author Latetha The One Who Controls The Internet. Comments