HomeCelebritiesJudge Issued A Domestic Violence Restraining Order Against Robin Thicke, To Stay Away From Paula Patton And His Son Judge Issued A Domestic Violence Restraining Order Against Robin Thicke, To Stay Away From Paula Patton And His Son Latetha Celebrities No Comments Robin Thicke is not allowed to go near his child or his ex-wife this after a judge just temporarily yanked custody away from him. Read More On Page 2 1 2Next Related Posts Keshia Pulliam-Knight-Hartwell Was Ed Hartwell‘s Sidechick Just Three Month Ago Before He Dumped His Fiancee To Marry Her Latetha January 23, 2016 Tara Wallace Reveals A Picture Of New Baby With Peter Gunz (Photos) Latetha March 16, 2016 Vivica A. Fox Throws Major Shade at 50 Cent for Disrespecting Her Tren September 7, 2016 Kenya Moore Went Straight Madea on Some Trespassers… She Even Pulled Out Her Gun [Video] Latetha December 31, 2016 About The Author Latetha The One Who Controls The Internet. Comments