Now Trending:
advertisement
Home
Fake IDs May Have Led to Arrest in 18-Year-Old Florida Kidnapping Case of Kamiyah Mobley

Fake IDs May Have Led to Arrest in 18-Year-Old Florida Kidnapping Case of Kamiyah Mobley

In The News No Comments
Kamiyah Mobley 18 year old Abducted at birth in the first picture provided by the family of her reunion with Mum Shanara Mobley and father Craig Aiken in Waterboro SC

Kamiyah Mobley, 18 year old abducted at birth, in the first picture provided by the family of her reunion with Mum Shanara Mobley and father Craig Aiken in Waterboro, S.C.

The question on everyone’s mind right now is how did authorities figure out that Alexis Kelly Manigo was really Kamiyah Mobley. We just may have an answer for you.

Just like in the case of Nejdra “Netty” Nance aka Carlina White, when she turned 18 and had her own baby, her fraudulent social security card and birth certificate lead to her finding out she was a kidnap victim.

Now in the case of 18-year-old Kamiyah Mobley, her turning 18 years old and trying to find her own way in the world with fraudulent documents, may have lead to a huge break in the kidnapping case.

Continue Reading On Page 2

Related Posts

About The Author

Miss Kissy Denise

Kissy Denise - is a warrior, a survivor, a self-made woman and a source of inspiration.. She's half geek, half barbie and calls all the shots. Everybody won't always agree with her.. But that's what the comment section is for!

Comments

error: Content is protected !!