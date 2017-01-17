Kamiyah Mobley called her real mom 2-years ago and hung up the phone, after finding out she was kidnapped

Kamiyah Mobley’s half-sister says Kamiyah Mobley found out her real identity two years ago.

Kamiyah Mobley, the 18-year-old abducted as a newborn from a Florida hospital and raised by her alleged kidnapper in a South Carolina home, found out she was abducted about two years ago when she went to apply for a job, according to a friend.

“She was upset about it,” Arika Williams, who long believed she was Mobley’s half-sister, tells PEOPLE. “She even stayed home from school the next day.”

