HomeCelebritiesKandi Burruss Is Being Accused Of Having A Sexual Relationship With Porsha Williams’ Best Friend Shamea Morton [VIDEO] Kandi Burruss Is Being Accused Of Having A Sexual Relationship With Porsha Williams’ Best Friend Shamea Morton [VIDEO] Latetha Celebrities No Comments Kandi Burruss is being accused of having a sexual relationship with a female again. This time the female is Porsha Williams best friend Shamea Morton. Read The Details On Page 2 1 2Next Related Posts Future Gets Blasted After Begging Upcoming R&B Singer For Sex Online Tren March 21, 2015 Blac Chyna Claps Back At Kylie Jenner For Trying To Shade Her Over Identical Watch Tyga Bought Them Both Tren March 30, 2015 Usher Confirms He And Manager Grace Miguel Are Married On ‘Ellen AskKissySTAFF December 5, 2015 Blac Chyna Beat Rob Kardashian Up! Latetha December 20, 2016 About The Author Latetha The One Who Controls The Internet. Comments