The Police Can’t Stop People Sharing This 12-Year-Old’s Suicide Video On Facebook

On Dec. 30, 12-year-old Katelyn Nicole Davis, from Cedartown, Georgia, used the social streaming app Live.Me to broadcast her suicide.

In the video, which is over 40 minutes long, you can hear Davis saying she had been sexually abused by a family member. She then continued filming as she hanged herself in front of her home.

The video has since gone viral with police saying that there is nothing they can do to stop it.

As she faces the unseen audience, Davis turns and hangs herself in the front yard of her Cedartown home.

Now the video is being shared online, with Polk County authorities saying they are powerless to stop it proliferating according to Fox 5.

