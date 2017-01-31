Woman Sues Sheriff for $1.5 Million for Denying Access to an Abortion While She Was in Jail

A Tennessee woman is seeking $1.5 million from law enforcement officials in a federal lawsuit that claims she was denied access to abortion while incarcerated in a county jail.

Washington Post reports:

Kei’choura Cathey found out she was pregnant in August 2015, about two weeks after she was arrested in Maury County, about 50 miles outside of Nashville. According to a complaint filed in a Tennessee federal court in late December, Maury County Sheriff Bucky Rowland told Cathey that his department would not pay to transport her to a clinic unless the abortion is medically necessary or the pregnancy is the result of rape or incest.

Through her attorney, Cathey, who was arrested on robbery and murder conspiracy charges, sought to lower her bond. But by the time she was able to pay her bond in January 2016, she was more than halfway into her pregnancy, the complaint said. Abortion past the second trimester is illegal.

Cathey ended up giving birth in April.

The lawsuit claims that denying Cathey’s request inflicted cruel and unusual punishment on her — a violation of the Eighth Amendment. It also alleges violation of Cathey’s right to choose to get an abortion protected under the 14th Amendment.

Rowland, the sheriff’s department and Maury County, which are all named as defendants, showed “deliberate indifference to a serious medical need” by failing to establish policies regarding inmates’ access to abortion, the complaint said.

A similar lawsuit was filed in 2015 in Alabama.