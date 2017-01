Lately Keke Palmer has had people scratching their heads with her behavior.

She’s at it again.

Trey Songz new video “Pick Up The Phone” features a cameo from Keke. Apparently the cameo was not authorized, because she went off.

She’s accusing Trey of ‘sexual intimidation’.

Sexual intimidation includes any unreasonable behavior, verbal or nonverbal, which has the effect of subjecting members of either sex to humiliation, embarrassment, or discomfort because of their gender.

