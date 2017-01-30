Now Trending:
advertisement
Home
Kirk Franklin Almost Caught a Gun Charge Dealing With an Internet Troll

Kirk Franklin Almost Caught a Gun Charge Dealing With an Internet Troll

Celebrities No Comments

Kirk-Franklin-Pic

In the name of Jesus…

Kirk Franklin had time yesterday and was ready to grab his piece after an Internet troll attacked him.

Read More On Page 2

Related Posts

About The Author

Latetha

The One Who Controls The Internet.

Comments

error: Content is protected !!