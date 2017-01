Baby Luna was born to Chrissy Tiegen, model and wife to recording artist John Legend, last spring. From Day 1, she’s been one of the cutest celebrity babies out there.

Here she is today at just nine months. Legend posted the photo on Instagram, and the happy dad reports that she is already crawling and “kind of propping herself up with the coffee table,” he told E News!

He also said she can stand herself up but is not walking yet.

Does the 38-year-old want more kids?

Find Out On Next Page