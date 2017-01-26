HomeCelebritiesLove & Hip-Hop Atlanta Star; Che Mack’s Mother Has Been Kidnapped Love & Hip-Hop Atlanta Star; Che Mack’s Mother Has Been Kidnapped Latetha Celebrities No Comments DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. – The mother of an Atlanta reality TV star, Chavante ‘Che’ Mack is missing and her daughter is pleading for help. Read More On Page 2 1 2Next Related Posts Moniece Slaughter Claims R&B Singer Tank Got Her Pregnant [Video] Latetha January 12, 2017 Angry Beyhive Blasts Beyonce After She Makes Disappointing ‘Vegan Diet’ Announcement Tren June 8, 2015 Mulder & Scully Are Back! We’re Talking X-Files, Watch the New Trailer Video AskKissySTAFF September 28, 2015 Bobbi Kristina’s relatives cheer and chant her name as they gather at Pat Houston’s home for celebration of life party after funeral Kissy Denise August 2, 2015 About The Author Latetha The One Who Controls The Internet. Comments