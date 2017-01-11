Now Trending:
Man, 20, Sentenced to 115 Years for Raping 82-Year-Old Woman

BRIGHTON BEACH, Brooklyn — A disturbed young man has been sentenced to 115 years in prison for attacking and raping an 82-year-woman in her Brighton Beach home in the summer of 2015.

On Tuesday, Asa Robert, 20, was sentenced to prison  by Brooklyn Supreme Court Justice Vincent Del Giudice.

He was convicted of first-degree rape, first-degree criminal sexual act, first-degree sexual abuse, second-degree assault, first-degree burglary, first-degree robbery, second-degree burglary and two counts of second-degree criminal trespass, following a jury trial in November 2016.

The attack happened around 2 p.m. on July 13, 2015, when Robert was 18 years old.

