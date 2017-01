While Reuben Lee says he knows racism still exists, he was shocked when he and his adopted 17-year old son were denied access to something as normal as going to see a movie.

Lee, a white Pastor in Stockton, California, tells KTXL Fox 40 News that a group from his church – including two adult guardians and six teens, went to see the movie “XXX: Return of Xander Cage” at the Regal theater on West Lane. He explains that he was the only Caucasian in the group.

