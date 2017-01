ST. LOUIS – A man is facing charges of kidnapping, sodomy and assault in the abduction of a 12-year-old girl in north St. Louis earlier this month.

The girl disappeared on the morning of January 11th when she didn’t show up to meet a friend to travel to school together. She was found a few blocks away from where she was abducted; upstairs in an abandoned building in the 5300 block of Terry two days later.

