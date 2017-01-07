Man Killed His Stepmom for Disrespecting His Father and ‘Gloating’ About a Dallas Cowboys Victory

This ninja crazy!

Austin, Texas – A 20-year-old man fatally stabbed his stepmother a few weeks ago because he thought she was “disrespecting his father and gloating” about a Dallas Cowboys victory.

Pontrey O’Neal Jones is charged with murder and is being held on a $500,000 bond in the death of his stepmother Magdalena Ruiz.

Ruiz was killed after watching the Cowboys’ 26-20 victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in late December.

According to police Jones was homeless and lived with Ruiz and his father, Pontrey Simon, in the couple’s South Austin apartment. Simon said that Ruiz was bipolar, but has not taken medication in years.

