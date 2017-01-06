Man walks into gas station and beats the brakes off his baby mama’s abusive boyfriend [video]

Some women get abused by men and have no one to take up of her or protect her. But a woman in Baltimore has a baby daddy so gangsta, that it would be extremely ill-advised for a man to hit her.

Her man found this out the hard way when his girlfriend’s baby daddy caught up with him inside a gas station and beat him with everything in the store including soda bottles.

The attacker displayed an explosive level of aggression not often seen, while the victim simply laid on the floor and got beat.. He even allowed the man to take his shoes off his feet.

WATCH THE VIDEO BELOW

