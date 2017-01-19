Maxwell, Janelle Monae, Angelique Kidjo Support Women’s March on D.C. with Performances

While Donald T-Rump has been struggling to get Black performers for his inauguration without paying them large sums of money, the Women’s March on Washington is drawing names that will certainly please its participants. That would be Maxwell, the R&B crooner who swoons women young and old of all colors with his sexy falsetto and warming lyrics.

Also set to perform are Janelle Monae and Angelique Kidjo.

And the A-list of participants includes Cher, Katy Perry, Zendaya, Talib Kweli, Tachina Arnold, Toure’, America Ferrera (who is actually chairwoman, Uza Aduba, Debra Messing, Patricia Arquette, Chelsea Handler Julianne Moore and more.

