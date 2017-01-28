Meet Gerber’s new spokesbaby, 7-month-old Riley Shines

It’s a new year and Gerber just named a 7-month-old baby from Ohio as the new face of its baby products.

Riley Shines had major completion. But he beat out over 110,000 other babies who entered the Gerber Baby Photo Search in 2016.

His reward which will go to his parents, Kristen and Devin Shines is a $50,000 prize along with $1,500 in Gerber children’s clothing.

Riley will also appear in a future Gerber ad as the 2017 spokesbaby.

“Originally, my husband laughed at me for entering the contest because there were so many submissions! Now, we have the opportunity to start a college fund for our beautiful baby boy,” Riley’s mom, Kristen Shines, said in a press release. “Riley brings such joy to our family with his infectious laugh and big, gummy smile, and we can’t wait to share that joy with the rest of the world! We are truly honored to be joining the Gerber family.”

Riley’s mom says the money will go towards his college fund.

The Gerber Baby Photo Search pays homage to Ann Turner Cook, whose face has been featured as the iconic charcoal-sketched logo on Gerber’s packaging since 1928, and who just recently celebrated her 90th birthday.

Gerber, based in Florham Park, New Jersey, issued this statement from Senior Promotions Marketing Manager Robyn Fitter:

“Gerber recognizes that every baby is a Gerber baby, and ever year we are eager to find a new little one through our Photo Search to represent our brand. This year, the judges loved Riley’s expression and how well he captured their attention through a simple photograph. We are thrilled to name Riley as our 2017 Spokesbaby!”

Riley is obviously mixed, so the message goes a long way.