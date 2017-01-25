Michael Jackson’s Daughter Says Her Dad Was Murdered and… She Was Sexually Assaulted at 14!

Paris Michael Katherine Jackson was just 11 years old when her uber famous father died on the floor of his California home, allegedly from lethal injections he never should have been taking.

Today, she is 18, going on 19, and like her father, attracts a lot of attention. Last year, she changed the status of her Instagram so people could only see her posts and not be able to comment after she was subject to a lot of derogatory comments about both her dad and herself.

She graces the cover of Rolling Stone this week, and inside she provides a rare look at her life since her dad – the King of Pop – left this earth.

One of the stunning revelations of the piece is her declaration that her father was murdered. She also talks about her suicide attempts – notice attempts with an s – not just attempt.

Read Select Details On Next Page