Missing strip club waitress’s ATM card was used at gas station AFTER she was pulled over by police – then her GPS stopped working.

I’ve been following this story and hoping this woman comes home alive.

Daily Mail reports:

Concerns are growing for a missing strip club waitress in Kansas who was last seen by a police officer who directed her to a gas station before her ATM card was used and her GPS stopped working.

Toni Anderson, 20, disappeared three days ago after she left her job at Chrome entertainment bar around 4.10 a.m. on 40-Highway, as her manager claims he walked her safely to the car.

A short time later, Anderson was stopped by a North Kansas City police officer who pulled her black, 2014 Ford Focus over on 9-Highway near a QuikTrip gas station.

Anderson messaged her friend Roxanne Townsend saying: “I just got pulled over again.”

Townsend said her friend “got pulled over all the time.”

Darin Snapp with the Kansas City Police Department told WDAF: “Improper lane change is what she was stopped for.

“She stated to the officer that she was almost out of gas. There’s a QuikTrip real close.”

‘So the officer just told her, ‘you know, there’s a gas station right there,’ gave her a warning for the violation, and watched her actually go to the QuikTrip and that’s the last we have seen of her.”

Police say her ATM card was used and that her GPS system in the car stopped working shortly after she arrived at the QuikTrip. It’s unclear if the system malfunctioned or if someone tampered with it.

Now, investigators are searching frantically for Anderson and speaking with anyone who knew her.

“We’re talking to friends trying to find out exactly why she was in that area,” Snapp said.

Anderson was supposed to meet up with friends at another strip club called Shady Lady, but she never arrived.

Read more: Daily Mail