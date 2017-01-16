Mississippi Newspaper Owner Wants Black Gang Members to Meet and Murder Each Other

What’s going on in Mississippi?

The Grio reports that Peter Rinaldi, owner and publisher of Miss-Lou Magazine and the Natchez Sun XPress, is surrounded by outrage after he published a racist column calling for Black youth in Natchez, who are involved in gangs, to meet up at the local park and murder each other for others’ entertainment.

“As the population becomes more demographically poor, uneducated, unskilled and dominantly African-American, the number of shootings have gone through the roof,” Rinaldi wrote.

He specifically referred to “three shootings, two wounded and sadly, two deaths.” However, he went on to say that the murders might be a good thing if they get rid of “gangbangers.”

Read More On Next Page