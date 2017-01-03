Mother arrested for stripping at the barbershop with her four kids around

This woman took the whole MILF thing to a whole new level.

ROCK HILL, South Carolina – A 28-year-old woman has been charged with exposing herself outside a barber shop, where she was visible to her four children.

Police say they were called to Gaston Barber Shop Sunday afternoon around 1:27 p.m. in reference to Latigra Heath stripping outside.

Officers say someone called saying Heath was was “in a red nightgown exposing herself” in front of a group of men. She told officers she was being paid to clean in red lingerie.

