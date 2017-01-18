Mother of Teen Kidnapped 18 Years Ago Had Her Using a Dead Man’s Social Security Number

Kamiyah Mobley knew she was abducted from a Jacksonville, Florida, hospital as a baby more than a year before she was told by investigators, an arrest warrant for her accused kidnapper says.

The arrest warrant for 51-year-old Gloria Williams says that Kamiyah, who was renamed Alexis Kelli Manigo, told a friend a year and a half ago that she was kidnapped from a Jacksonville hospital as a baby.

The warrant, which was released after Williams was extradited to Jacksonville on Tuesday, details tips that led to the discovery of Kamiyah.

