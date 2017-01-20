Mother and Father Crack Their 10-Month-Old’s Jaw While Engaging in Violent Fight

Woman gets into fight with her baby daddy while holding 10-month old son… now the baby has a cracked jaw.

Lafayette, Mississippi – Two parents were arrested after police say they either hit or threw their baby.

The Lafayette County Sheriff’s Department said the parents were so intent on fighting, they forgot about the child and he got injured.

Police told FOX13 the 10-month-old baby’s jaw was broken after Sabrina Holden and Daniel Dukes got in a fight and injured their child.

The baby’s great grandmother told the news station that she held off the angry mother after the fight.

“Well she come over here wanting her child. Only thing I told her when she come to my door was to leave, and if she didn’t, I was going to call the police. I wasn’t in it. You brought the stuff over here. It’s not coming in my house,” Miss Vaughn said.

Continue Reading On Page 2