Meagan Good took her pretty lil’ self on “The Wendy Williams Show” and really wasn’t ready for Wendy’s shade level.

Wendy sat her on the couch and started talking about her dressing choices.

“Yeah, yall this is how Meagan decided how she wanted to dress for a gospel award,” Wendy says and then proceeds to show Meagan in this blue form fitting dress with deep plunging cleavage, and Meagan sat there with a shocked look on her face..

Continue Reading On Page 2