Nanny Says She Burned 2-Year-Old Boy Because ‘It Was a Long Week and I Was Tired’

A nanny in Long Island, New York, is facing multiple charges after allegedly burning a 2-year-old boy with a hot curling iron Thursday because she was frustrated that the boy wouldn’t listen to her.

Angela Persaud noticed a burn on her son Xander’s hand as she was giving him a bath, local television station WABC reported.

When she asked what happened, the boy told her the nanny, Nosipho Nxumalo, 21 had burned him.

Persaud then checked her nanny camera, which had recorded the entire incident.

“You see her with the curling iron, and she touches it to make sure that it’s hot,” Persaud told WABC. “And then when he jumps because it burns him, she continues to touch his foot again and then goes for his hand.”

Persaud called police after watching the video.

“You can tell that she’s telling him, ‘That’s what happens when you don’t listen,’ and then she hugs him,” Persaud told WABC. “So she’s playing these warped mind games with my child, and it’s the most disgusting thing I’ve ever witnessed in my life.”

Authorities arrested 21-year-old Nosipho Nxumalo, who they say later admitted she had been frustrated with the child and was trying to discipline him.

“It was a long week and I was tired. The child wouldn’t listen so I wanted to discipline him with the iron, so I burned him with it,” Nxumalo told to authorities.

She has been charged with two counts of assault, criminal possession of a weapon and endangering the welfare of a child, according to WABC.

