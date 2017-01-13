Newborn Taken From Florida Hospital in 1998, Kamiyah Mobley, Found in South Carolina

JACKSONVILLE, Florida – Shanara Mobley spends part of every birthday of her firstborn cutting a piece of sheet cake, putting it on a paper plate, wrapping it in aluminum foil and sticking it in the freezer of her Jacksonville home.

Kamiyah Mobley has never been around to take a bite.

Kamiyah Mobley was taken on July 10, 1998, hours after being born from University Medical Center, which is now UF Health Jacksonville. Grainy surveillance video captured photos of a woman leaving the hospital with the infant.

The only picture at the time of Kamiyah was a composite because she was taken just hours after being born. The woman who took Kamiyah pretended to be a nurse. Neither have been located — until now.

